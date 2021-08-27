The Real Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Moved To Montecito

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved out of the UK in early 2020 after making the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. At first, the Duke and Duchess moved to Canada with their son, Archie. At the time, a spokesperson for the couple shared the reason that the couple decided to spend the holidays there in 2019. "As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada. The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both," the statement, tweeted out by journalist Omid Scobie read, in part. "They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son," the statement concluded.

In March 2020, People magazine reported that Meghan and Harry had left Canada and moved to Los Angeles. At the time, a source told the outlet that the couple was "looking at houses" in the area. According to BBC News, the duke and duchess lived in Tyler Perry's mansion until they found a home of their own — a $14 million estate in Montecito. So, why did Meghan and Harry ultimately decide to move to Santa Barbara? Keep reading to find out.