Twitter Is Totally Disgusted Over The Gabby Petito Lifetime Movie
The nation's collective fascination with the Gabby Petito case inspired movie-length YouTube videos and hours of TikTok content. As CNN recaps, Petito embarked on a cross-country roadtrip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, in June 2021. Laundrie returned home in September without Petito and was unwilling to give any explanation for where she might be. Her body was found in Teton County just a few weeks later, and Laundrie — who died by suicide one month later — has since been implicated in her murder.
In recent years, the increased interest in true crime has resulted in podcasts, movies, and docuseries. From Netflix's "Making a Murderer" to "The Tinder Swindler," we can't seem to look away from the crimes. Still, the attention can sometimes be painful for families.
Hulu's "Dead Asleep" documentary explored the death of Brooke Preston, but focused more on her killer who claimed to have committed the crime in his sleep. Talking with Rolling Stone, her sister Jordan said, "We're a grieving family. Why do they want to exploit us? They're putting our pain up on the screen." Now, as news of a Gabby Petito Lifetime movie circulates, many are not happy.
Many think it's too soon for a movie about the case
Lifetime's movie on the murder — titled "The Gabby Petito Story" — is in early stages of production. So far, its IMDb page is relatively sparse, with the only named participant being "American Beauty" and "Pregnancy Pact" star Thora Birch as both director and Petito's mother. However, new pictures from the Daily Mail have made it clear that the movie is indeed in the works, and fans aren't happy about it. Near Salt Lake City, Utah, actor Skyler Samuels was seen with a replica of Petito's "Let It Be" tattoo on her arm. Evan Hall, who will play Brian Laundrie, joined her on set.
Following the leak, NewsNation put out a poll asking Twitter users if it was "too soon to make a movie about [Petito's] death." Among 2,698 voters, 86% said yes. "This is way too soon and completely disrespectful," one respondent wrote. Another wrote, "I think it is too soon as the case isn't necessarily over yet." It's true that many details of the case are still unfolding, with a notebook containing a confession from Laundrie having been released to the public just a few days ago.
While Fox News reports that the film is part of Lifetime's "Stop Violence Against Women" campaign, many think it will do more harm than good. A Twitter user wrote, "F**k this Gabby Petito movie Lifetime is making and f**k everyone involved. This is not creating awareness. This is not creating change. It's just sick entertainment."