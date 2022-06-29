Twitter Is Totally Disgusted Over The Gabby Petito Lifetime Movie

The nation's collective fascination with the Gabby Petito case inspired movie-length YouTube videos and hours of TikTok content. As CNN recaps, Petito embarked on a cross-country roadtrip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, in June 2021. Laundrie returned home in September without Petito and was unwilling to give any explanation for where she might be. Her body was found in Teton County just a few weeks later, and Laundrie — who died by suicide one month later — has since been implicated in her murder.

In recent years, the increased interest in true crime has resulted in podcasts, movies, and docuseries. From Netflix's "Making a Murderer" to "The Tinder Swindler," we can't seem to look away from the crimes. Still, the attention can sometimes be painful for families.

Hulu's "Dead Asleep" documentary explored the death of Brooke Preston, but focused more on her killer who claimed to have committed the crime in his sleep. Talking with Rolling Stone, her sister Jordan said, "We're a grieving family. Why do they want to exploit us? They're putting our pain up on the screen." Now, as news of a Gabby Petito Lifetime movie circulates, many are not happy.