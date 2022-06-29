Lamar Odom Wants To Get Back Together With One Non-Kardashian Famous Ex

Lamar Odom's hopes to rekindle a romantic relationship with Khloé Kardashian have been well-documented, but he surprised fans by admitting he still carries a torch for another one of his exes.

According to Elite Daily, Odom dated "Empire" actor Taraji P. Henson in 2009, before breaking up with her to be with Kardashian. "Things ended with Taraji because of me being an immature punk. I didn't know how to tell her that I was falling in love with another woman named Khloé Kardashian," he said. Now, it seems he regrets that decision. When asked by Page Six which of his exes he'd like to reconcile with, Odom picked Henson. "Because I love Taraji. It's a love thing. It's about who you love ... Taraji is a cool girl," he explained, adding that he might get to "shoot my shot at her again" since they are both currently in Los Angeles.

Odom further told the outlet that he harbors a lot of respect for the actor. "I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does," he mused, though he was quick to praise Kardashian as "a great wife." This tracks with what Odom shared about Henson in a resurfaced interview from 2009 (via Elite Daily). "She gave me inspiration, you know what I'm saying? A Black woman working like that, that's just as good at her craft as I was at my craft," he said.