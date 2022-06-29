Ariana Grande Experiences Terrifying Scare From Stalker In Own House
Ariana Grande was just the target of a scary break-in. Long targeted by stalkers, the "thank u, next" singer has faced yet another trespassing incident in her Montecito mansion on Sunday, June 26, per the Daily Mail. Besides her house, Grande's stalkers have also appeared at her concerts, and even at her record label.
Grande is far from the first pop star to have unwanted fans storming her property, with Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and more celebrities having dealt with scary stalkers. In 2019, Swift told Elle, "Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I've ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things." While there's much to envy about the rich and famous, this is one aspect of the territory we don't mind missing out on.
To make matters worse for Grande, the break-in happened on her 29th birthday. She also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after the bombing of her 2017 Manchester concert. While she thankfully wasn't home during the stalker's entry, the details of the break-in are chilling.
The stalker was previously arrested for other visits
While Ariana Grande has had other stalkers in the past, the recent one was a repeat offender. Aharon Brown appeared at her Hollywood Hills home several times throughout 2021, and was finally arrested after brandishing a hunting knife and threatening to kill Grande and her security in September, per the Daily Mail. Grande filed a five-year restraining order against Brown after that encounter, but it didn't stop him from violating it. Two days after Sunday's break-in, he was set to turn himself in on Tuesday for another instance of getting too close to Grande.
When she initially received the restraining order in 2021, Grande said, "Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family." The pop star added that Brown appeared at her house "nearly every day, and sometimes multiple times a day."
According to Page Six, Brown is now facing charges of stalking and burglary, among others. However, he pleaded not guilty to all of them. Grande didn't give Brown any attention on her birthday, opting not to release a public statement. Instead, she posted an adorable home video from her early days.