Ariana Grande Experiences Terrifying Scare From Stalker In Own House

Ariana Grande was just the target of a scary break-in. Long targeted by stalkers, the "thank u, next" singer has faced yet another trespassing incident in her Montecito mansion on Sunday, June 26, per the Daily Mail. Besides her house, Grande's stalkers have also appeared at her concerts, and even at her record label.

Grande is far from the first pop star to have unwanted fans storming her property, with Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and more celebrities having dealt with scary stalkers. In 2019, Swift told Elle, "Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I've ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things." While there's much to envy about the rich and famous, this is one aspect of the territory we don't mind missing out on.

To make matters worse for Grande, the break-in happened on her 29th birthday. She also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after the bombing of her 2017 Manchester concert. While she thankfully wasn't home during the stalker's entry, the details of the break-in are chilling.