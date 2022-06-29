How Travis Barker's Children Are Doing Amid His Hospitalization

Travis Barker gave his fans quite the scare Tuesday afternoon after TMZ reported the legendary drummer was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. According to the outlet, it's unclear what Barker was admitted for, however, he was reportedly first seen at West Hills before doctors agreed he needed immediate attention. Cameras caught Barker's wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side as he was wheeled out of the ambulance.

While news broke that the Blink-182 was battling a health scare, his fans quickly pointed out an alarming post Barker shared just hours before he was hospitalized. "God Save Me," he tweeted. Many people started to wonder if it had anything to do with his undisclosed condition, however according to People, "God Save Me" is actually the title of Barker's collaborator Machine Gun Kelly's newest song off of his recent project "Mainstream Sellout (Life in Pink Deluxe)."

Although details surrounding Barker's hospital stay are still unknown, his children's recent plea on social media has everyone worried about the severity of his health.