How Travis Barker's Children Are Doing Amid His Hospitalization
Travis Barker gave his fans quite the scare Tuesday afternoon after TMZ reported the legendary drummer was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. According to the outlet, it's unclear what Barker was admitted for, however, he was reportedly first seen at West Hills before doctors agreed he needed immediate attention. Cameras caught Barker's wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side as he was wheeled out of the ambulance.
While news broke that the Blink-182 was battling a health scare, his fans quickly pointed out an alarming post Barker shared just hours before he was hospitalized. "God Save Me," he tweeted. Many people started to wonder if it had anything to do with his undisclosed condition, however according to People, "God Save Me" is actually the title of Barker's collaborator Machine Gun Kelly's newest song off of his recent project "Mainstream Sellout (Life in Pink Deluxe)."
Although details surrounding Barker's hospital stay are still unknown, his children's recent plea on social media has everyone worried about the severity of his health.
Travis Barker's daughter's pleas for prayers
Shortly after Travis Barker's hospitalization made headlines, his daughter Alabama Barker pleaded with her more than 1 million followers on social media to pray her father. "Please send your prayers," she wrote on her Instagram story along with a sad emoji. According to Page Six, she also posted a TikTok video where half of Travis' body was seen on a hospital bed. In her now-deleted post, her father appeared to have been covered by a pillow, was wearing an arm brace, and hooked up to IV. While Alabama was comforting Travis at his bedside, his son was working in New York City.
Landon Barker surprised his fans at Machine Gun Kelly's sold-out concert on June 28 at Madison Square Garden to perform their hit song "Die in California," per E! News. While neither Landon nor Kelly addressed the crowd about what was going on with Travis, they both carried on with their performance.
According to People, the drummer's hospital scare comes just one month after him and Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot in Portofino, Italy. "It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling," a source told the outlet. "She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding." Hopefully, Travis gets the care he needs and has a speedy recovery.