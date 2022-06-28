What We Know About Travis Barker's Emergency Hospitalization

Just a short time ago, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated one of the biggest moments in their lives together, tying the knot in Italy in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by friends and family. The celebrity couple — who have adopted the nicknames Kravis — found another chance at love with one another, as Scott Disick and Kardashian famously had an unhappy love life (they never married but shared three kids). The Kardashian sister and the Blink-182 rocker were friends for years before rumors began in 2019 that they were dating. "Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it," Barker told People at the time. "I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

But the friendship turned to love, and Barker asked Kardashian to marry him in October 2021. In the aftermath, the couple seemed to be successfully blending their families. A source told E! News that Kardashian is close with Barker's kids, especially his daughter Alabama. The source said teens Alabama and Landon "have a rough relationship with their mother, and Kourtney has been a huge support system." Sadly, the two celebrities' new marriage faces a new challenge, as it's been shared via social media that the musician has been hospitalized. Here's what we know so far.