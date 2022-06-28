What We Know About Travis Barker's Emergency Hospitalization
Just a short time ago, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated one of the biggest moments in their lives together, tying the knot in Italy in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by friends and family. The celebrity couple — who have adopted the nicknames Kravis — found another chance at love with one another, as Scott Disick and Kardashian famously had an unhappy love life (they never married but shared three kids). The Kardashian sister and the Blink-182 rocker were friends for years before rumors began in 2019 that they were dating. "Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it," Barker told People at the time. "I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."
But the friendship turned to love, and Barker asked Kardashian to marry him in October 2021. In the aftermath, the couple seemed to be successfully blending their families. A source told E! News that Kardashian is close with Barker's kids, especially his daughter Alabama. The source said teens Alabama and Landon "have a rough relationship with their mother, and Kourtney has been a huge support system." Sadly, the two celebrities' new marriage faces a new challenge, as it's been shared via social media that the musician has been hospitalized. Here's what we know so far.
Travis Barker was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai
According to TMZ, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrived at West Hills Hospital the morning of June 28 because of a health problem the Blink-182 rocker was experiencing. Assessing that he needed additional care, West Hills transferred Barker to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and he was taken by ambulance with his wife following behind in their car. There are no details yet about Barker's condition or what health issue sought him to seek care. But during his emergency, the newlywed tweeted: "God save me." His daughter, Alabama, took to her social media accounts too, posting on both her Instagram Story and TikTok about the incident. Her TikTok footage shows Barker wearing a hospital bracelet, holding his phone in his right hand while appearing to be wearing a brace on his left hand.
Billboard reported that Barker has plenty of support at the hospital. His wife is there, along with Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, who are lending support to their new brother-in-law. In addition, Momager Kris Jenner is also said to be at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, along with Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus and Barker's friend Machine Gun Kelly. We join Barker's millions of fans, hoping he gets better soon!