How Travis Barker Just Proved His Loyalty To The Kardashian Family

Travis Barker is here to stay. The whirlwind romance of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian has taken the media and the Kardashian fan faithful by storm since the couple linked up in 2021. Within the span of 10 months, Barker and Kourtney went from dating to engaged — a move that was actually well-received within the Kardashian clan.

In an October appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner stated, "Kourtney and Travis, they're really made for each other, they really are." She further added, "They're the cutest couple. They're so in love, and they let us know that they're so in love constantly." And if that wasn't enough evidence of their love, consider the ink Barker has gotten for his now-fiancee!

Barker's love for Kourtney isn't superficial, either. The legendary musician has not only earned the adulation of Kris, but also of Kourtney's kids. "He's so sweet and loving towards her and her children," a source told People in December, further noting that, "Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well." Now, Travis Barker is taking his generosity one step further with the Kardashians.