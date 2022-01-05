How Travis Barker Just Proved His Loyalty To The Kardashian Family
Travis Barker is here to stay. The whirlwind romance of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney Kardashian has taken the media and the Kardashian fan faithful by storm since the couple linked up in 2021. Within the span of 10 months, Barker and Kourtney went from dating to engaged — a move that was actually well-received within the Kardashian clan.
In an October appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner stated, "Kourtney and Travis, they're really made for each other, they really are." She further added, "They're the cutest couple. They're so in love, and they let us know that they're so in love constantly." And if that wasn't enough evidence of their love, consider the ink Barker has gotten for his now-fiancee!
Barker's love for Kourtney isn't superficial, either. The legendary musician has not only earned the adulation of Kris, but also of Kourtney's kids. "He's so sweet and loving towards her and her children," a source told People in December, further noting that, "Their families also blended easily and nicely, and they all get along so well." Now, Travis Barker is taking his generosity one step further with the Kardashians.
Travis Barker sent Khloé Kardashian flowers
Travis Barker: ever-so the gentleman. The widely respected drummer is proving his worth as the future husband of Kourtney Kardashian with his latest actions. On January 5, sister Khloé took to Instagram to share a beautiful set of flowers sent to her by Barker and Kourtney. "My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardash I love you," Khloé wrote in her Instagram Story.
The set of flowers didn't come unprovoked, however. Barker and Kourtney sending the bouquet came as news of Khloé's ex, Tristan Thompson, fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Khloé and Thompson's relationship struggles have been well-documented, with Thompson's infidelity shrouding their tumultuous relationship time and time again. He initially cheated on Khloé while she was pregnant with daughter True and notably had a tryst with family friend Jordyn Woods in 2019.
He ultimately reunited with Khloé in 2020 again before splitting in June. In December, Nichols gave birth to her and Thompson's son, which led to the basketball player apologizing to Khloé. "Khloé, you don't deserve this," said Thompson on his Instagram Story (via CNN), adding, "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you." He reiterated how he supposedly feels towards her. "I have the utmost respect and love for you," the athlete continued. "Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."