Why Cardi B Is Already Disappointed With Her Kanye West Collaboration

Cardi B's first studio album "Invasion of Privacy" helped propel her to hip-hop stardom, but fans have been forced to wait for her sophomore album. The "Bodak Yellow" artist spoke about the delay between projects, and said she originally planned to drop the second album sooner. "I feel like at this point, it's like a timeline that I created," she told XXL in April 2021. "Because last year, I was like, I gotta put out my album this year." As with many artists, the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to reschedule the release. Cardi mentioned how she preferred to promote her music in person. "I want to meet up with people ... It's a better vibe. I love album release parties," she added.

Fans became increasingly impatient with the "WAP" rapper as the time between albums grew. In May, Cardi took to social media to address her critics while explaining the delay. "I seen a lot of y'all talking s***," she said in a voice message posted to Twitter. "I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I've been working on."

On June 26, Cardi promised the wait was coming to an end as she posted a teaser to Instagram from her new single "Hot S***," which will drop July 1. The highly anticipated tune will feature Kanye "Ye" West and Lil Durk, but it turns out that Cardi ran into more difficulties prior to its release.