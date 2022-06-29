Halsey Has Pointed Message For Fans Who Walked Out Of Their Concert
The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has everyone feeling heated, including celebrities and music artists like Halsey — who took a moment during an Arizona concert to make a heartfelt speech in favor of abortion rights. The artist's statement apparently prompted a number of attendees to walk out of the concert.
"Some of the people I'm looking at right now are going to need an abortion one day, and you deserve that," they told the audience, per Page Six. "Whether it's a life-threatening situation or it's not, you deserve it. And here in Arizona, you guys gotta promise me that you're gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives."
Halsey's speech also included a message to anyone who disagreed, which was: "If you don't like it, you can go home right now. I don't care. If you don't like it, I don't know why you came to a Halsey concert." And a number of people took them up on it.
Halsey basically said don't let the door hit you on the way out
Responding to a fan who tweeted, "The amount of people who just walked out of the Halsey concert after nightmare when she spoke about abortion was sickening," the artist had a thing to say. "Downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out," Halsey quote-tweeted, including in their message a hand-waving emoji.
If Halsey's statement caused controversy among their Arizona fans, it may have caused even more noise on the internet. "TELL EM QUEEN," tweeted one approving fan. "Love her," tweeted another person. Many people on the internet wondered how Halsey's feelings on feminism could have come as a surprise to fans. "How do you go to a Halsey concert but you're pro-life?" asked one. "Imagine buying tickets to see Halsey and being shocked to discover she is a feminist. Did those people never listen to any of her songs?" another person asked.
But of course, this is the internet, and Halsey's tweet also garnered plenty of reaction from the other side of the debate, many of whom asked why the singer would get political in a concert.