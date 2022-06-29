Halsey Has Pointed Message For Fans Who Walked Out Of Their Concert

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has everyone feeling heated, including celebrities and music artists like Halsey — who took a moment during an Arizona concert to make a heartfelt speech in favor of abortion rights. The artist's statement apparently prompted a number of attendees to walk out of the concert.

"Some of the people I'm looking at right now are going to need an abortion one day, and you deserve that," they told the audience, per Page Six. "Whether it's a life-threatening situation or it's not, you deserve it. And here in Arizona, you guys gotta promise me that you're gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives."

Halsey's speech also included a message to anyone who disagreed, which was: "If you don't like it, you can go home right now. I don't care. If you don't like it, I don't know why you came to a Halsey concert." And a number of people took them up on it.