Kim Kardashian's Lawyer Completely Lashes Out At Latest Lawsuit Against Her Business

Kim Kardashian is under fire after launching her new skincare brand Skkn By Kim, but the mogul is not taking the jab lightly. Kardashian is being sued by Beauty Concepts for trademark infringement, according to TMZ. However, this isn't Kardashian's first run-in with the Brooklyn-based brand.

The reality star was hit with a cease-and-desist letter from Beauty Concepts in 2021, after filing to trademark "SKKN," and "SKKN by Kim," per Page Six. Cydnie Lunsford — the owner of the small business — insisted that her brand, SKKN+, was established first. "I have painstakingly built my successful small business with my own sweat equity, hard work, and research," Lunsford said. "It's clear that I established my brand first."

In response, Kardashian's attorney admittedly denied the accusations, telling TMZ, "We certainly appreciate and support small businesses." However, Lunsford's newly filed lawsuit has seemingly struck a nerve with Kardashian, as she has fired back at the beauty brand — and is not mincing words.