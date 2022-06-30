Honey Boo Boo Shows Off Another New Piercing

Alana Thompson, more commonly known as "Honey Boo Boo" to fans, seems like she was made for the world of reality television. Thompson has starred in several hit shows like "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" and "Toddlers and Tiaras." The reality star has gained popularity in all aspects of her life, including on social media. As of this writing, Thompson has amassed an impressive Instagram following of 1 million, and fans seem very interested in all the happenings in her life. She uses her page for a variety of reasons, including to promote upcoming projects and merchandise that she sells on her website, more specifically, t-shirts.

Thompson has quite literally grown up in front of viewers' eyes, and in a 2021 interview with Teen Vogue, she spilled plenty of tea on how she's evolved since she first appeared in our living rooms. As a former pageant queen, appearance has always been important to Thompson, though she's transformed in more ways than one and insists she's now a different person. "They are completely two different people," she told the outlet. "I would say that I do like this Alana now, rather than the younger Alana." Thompson continued, "My mama did not name me Honey Boo Boo. My name is Alana."

At 16 years old, Thompson dresses the part of a typical teenager, and she also appears to be on a piercing kick. She's got a new stud to match a previous piercing, and fans are going wild.