Honey Boo Boo Shows Off Another New Piercing
Alana Thompson, more commonly known as "Honey Boo Boo" to fans, seems like she was made for the world of reality television. Thompson has starred in several hit shows like "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" and "Toddlers and Tiaras." The reality star has gained popularity in all aspects of her life, including on social media. As of this writing, Thompson has amassed an impressive Instagram following of 1 million, and fans seem very interested in all the happenings in her life. She uses her page for a variety of reasons, including to promote upcoming projects and merchandise that she sells on her website, more specifically, t-shirts.
Thompson has quite literally grown up in front of viewers' eyes, and in a 2021 interview with Teen Vogue, she spilled plenty of tea on how she's evolved since she first appeared in our living rooms. As a former pageant queen, appearance has always been important to Thompson, though she's transformed in more ways than one and insists she's now a different person. "They are completely two different people," she told the outlet. "I would say that I do like this Alana now, rather than the younger Alana." Thompson continued, "My mama did not name me Honey Boo Boo. My name is Alana."
At 16 years old, Thompson dresses the part of a typical teenager, and she also appears to be on a piercing kick. She's got a new stud to match a previous piercing, and fans are going wild.
Alana Thompson debuts second nose piercing
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson showed off some new bling in her most recent social media post. In a video clip posted to her page on June 28, Thompson showcased her bright personality as she promoted a new shirt drop on her website. In the short clip, the star had a new piercing to show off to fans, which was a second navel stud on the opposite nostril of her first one. "Hey guys! I finally did a NEW shirt drop!! I'm super excited to share them, I designed them myself, and I hope you love them," she wrote on the update.
Some fans took to the comments section to comment on Thompson's new shirt drop, while several others commented on the latest addition to her face. "Love the double nose piercings super cute!" one social media user commented. "I love your nose piercings !!! They look amazing on you," another fan wrote, adding a series of hearts. A few others simply applauded the reality star for her makeup-free look. "You look so beautiful. We can see those beautiful eyes," another fan pointed out.
Thompson has had her first nose piercing for quite some time, and she even showcased it in 2021 for a spread for Teen Vogue. It's clear Thompson loves jewelry, and in one of the images, she was stunned in silver earrings, a matching necklace, and of course, her single nose piercing. We love it!