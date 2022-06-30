One Of Pete Davidson's Previously Unconfirmed Exes Spills About Their Relationship
Pete Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian now, but he's had his fair share of famous exes throughout the past few years. The comedian dated Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David, for two years before the pair broke things off. He then immediately began dating Ariana Grande, according to Us Weekly. Grande and Davidson got engaged after dating for just a few weeks, but later ended their relationship before reaching the six month mark. The comedian then dated Kate Beckinsale, who is 20 years older than him, and model Kaia Gerber, but things didn't work out. And despite all of his previous romances ending, he seems to be on good terms with all of his exes.
During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God in 2020, Davidson opened up about his exes. The comedian said, "You become a better version of yourself because you learn a little something from everybody," he continued. "I've been very fortunate and lucky to date some really wonderful, beautiful, cool, talented women and with that comes [tabloid drama], unfortunately."
Davidson never seems to escape the paparazzi when he's with a new girlfriend. And with every new partner, social media users have something to say and are quick to judge. While it seemed that all of his relationships were known and captured in photographs at one point or another, one of the comedian's secret exes has now confirmed that their romance did, in fact, happen.
Pete Davidson dated Olivia O'Brien
Pete Davidson seems to have another famous ex-girlfriend that people did not know about until very recently. During an episode of Barstool's "BFFs" podcast, singer Olivia O'Brien made a guest appearance and was asked about her previous relationships. According to the podcast hosts, celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi posted on Instagram that she had previously dated Davidson. When asked about her rumored romance with the comedian, O'Brien looked shocked, but later explained what really happened between them.
"I didn't think that anybody knew about that," she said. "Yeah, that's true. Nice guy. He's hot. He's really funny. He's really sweet. He's a really sweet guy." When asked when the romance occurred, O'Brien replied, "That was October of 2020. It was a long time ago. He texted me and said, 'I'm seeing someone else, so like, I can't [go out with you anymore].'"
She explained that she only saw him in person a few times, but that they did speak for months until things ended. The girl that Davidson was seeing at the time right after O'Brien was Phoebe Dynevor from the hit show "Bridgerton." At the time, he was telling his friends that he was "serious" about her, according to People. The pair had dated for five months before going their separate ways. However, despite all of his past relationships — including this recently unearthed one with O'Brien — Davidson appears to be completely focused on his serious relationship with Kim Kardashian right now.