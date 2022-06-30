Why NeNe Leakes Believes Wendy Williams Is The Reason For Her Canceled Talk Show

After 13 years, "The Wendy Williams Show" aired its final episode on June 17. Relinquishing her slot to Sherri Shepherd's "Sherri" this fall, host Wendy Williams' exit was marred by drama. The daytime icon has been besieged by recent health issues and financial battles, with additional reports surfacing in May of backstage tension with staffers. As an insider told Page Six, some of Williams' co-workers were eager to be rid of her allegedly erratic behavior. "There have been days where people thought they wouldn't have a job because she wouldn't show up to work," the source said.

Additionally, Williams' signature brand of unabashed candor has continued landing her in hot water with fellow celebs. As "Roseanne" star Tom Arnold alleged to Page Six on June 29, he and "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum NeNe Leakes were set to co-host a daytime talk show with the same producers behind Williams' — until Williams interfered. According to Arnold, the drama stems back to 2014, when Williams disliked how Leakes customized her Hermès Birkin bag, writing in a now-deleted tweet that she had ruined it. Leakes confronted Williams in a blog post (via Page Six), writing, "I am sure you're scared I will take your place (I know you have heard! Ummhmm wink wink) BE SCARED!" Shortly after that, Arnold claimed he received a call from producers saying, "We can't do the show."

Never one to not have the last word, Leakes herself has addressed the canceled project from her POV.