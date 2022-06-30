Ricky Martin's Latest Legal Woes Could Totally Derail His Career
Ricky Martin is in hot water and it appears his former manager Rebecca Drucker is not letting up. Martin first got his shot at fame in 1984 after he was cast in the boy-band Menudo. Together they became a hit teen sensation and toured all over the world during the five years he was a part of the group. The singer later embarked on his solo journey and after several years became one of the biggest Latin artists in the industry. For more than decades, Martin has released chart-topping music, dropped record-breaking albums, garnered millions of monthly listeners on Spotify, and even won two Grammys — however, that's only a portion of what he's accomplished.
"When you really want to do something, nothing can stop you," Martin told ET in 2020. "I've been doing this since I was 12 years old. I cannot imagine life without being able to be onstage."
While the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer has worked very hard to get to where he is today, Drucker is responsible for a big portion of his success, assisting the artist in taking his career to the next level. However, the former talent manager is now coming back for what she says she's owed.
Ricky Martin's ex-manager is taking him to court
Ricky Martin's ex-manager Rebecca Drucker has made it very clear that she wants her former client to pay up. According to the New York Post, Drucker worked for the Latin singer from 2014 to 2018 and believes that she helped revitalize Martin's career when she managed him again from 2020 to 2022. However, she's now taking a stand and has slammed the artist with a $3 million lawsuit for allegedly not holding up his end of their bargain. "There is just one problem: Martin completely and maliciously refused to pay Rebecca the millions of dollars in commissions that he owes her under their management agreement," a legal complaint obtained by Deadline stated.
Drucker not only helped manage all of Martin's business ordeals, but she also helped him navigate an unspecified "career-ending allegation" back in September 2020, per Variety. The former business manager claims Martin managed to "[emerge] unscathed and [proceed] with his professional resurgence" and ultimately bounced back into the limelight. The "Vuelve" artist allegedly never paid Drucker for her services throughout that time, which prompted her to file a lawsuit against him.
According to Billboard, Drucker was reportedly responsible for coordinating Martin's 2021 comeback tour with Enrique Iglesias. Although his North American tour brought in a whopping $19 million, she says the artist has yet to pay his dues.