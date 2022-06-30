Ricky Martin's Latest Legal Woes Could Totally Derail His Career

Ricky Martin is in hot water and it appears his former manager Rebecca Drucker is not letting up. Martin first got his shot at fame in 1984 after he was cast in the boy-band Menudo. Together they became a hit teen sensation and toured all over the world during the five years he was a part of the group. The singer later embarked on his solo journey and after several years became one of the biggest Latin artists in the industry. For more than decades, Martin has released chart-topping music, dropped record-breaking albums, garnered millions of monthly listeners on Spotify, and even won two Grammys — however, that's only a portion of what he's accomplished.

"When you really want to do something, nothing can stop you," Martin told ET in 2020. "I've been doing this since I was 12 years old. I cannot imagine life without being able to be onstage."

While the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer has worked very hard to get to where he is today, Drucker is responsible for a big portion of his success, assisting the artist in taking his career to the next level. However, the former talent manager is now coming back for what she says she's owed.