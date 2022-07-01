Betty Who Shares How The One That Got Away Changed Her Perspective On Second Chances - Exclusive

What if we told you that you've more than likely already met the love of your life? According to the reality dating series "The One That Got Away," most people have met their match by the time they're 25 years old — they just aren't aware of who it is. This idea has left the show's contestants questioning everyone they've ever come into contact with.

Throughout the series, six singles get the chance to reconnect with special people from their pasts who could potentially be their soulmates. In other words, "the one that got away" could be patiently waiting just off set. In each episode, a completely new person from each contestant's past emerges from "The Portal." "These people come in through 'The Portal,' and our contestants see them, and all of these memories come rushing back," host Betty Who said during an exclusive interview with our sister site The List. "That's such an interesting place to start a conversation about a relationship."

In fact, hosting the series gave Who a completely new perspective when it comes to second chances.