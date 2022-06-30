Did Austin Butler And Ezra Miller Physically Fight Each Other In Tokyo?
Ezra Miller has been at the center of many disturbing allegations in 2022... and other celebrities are getting dragged into the whirlwind of speculation surrounding them. In a now-deleted tweet (via TMZ), a Twitter user claimed in late June to have witnessed "Elvis" star Austin Butler engaging in a physical fight with Miller. "I saw Austin Butler & #EzraMiller fight at a pub here in Tokyo," the fan wrote, alleging that Miller approached Butler first. "Ezra then said something which Austin was visibly unhappy about. He punched Ezra, which caused Ezra to get angry," his recount continued.
With Miller's friends allegedly restraining them, they were escorted out of the bar while "Butler and his group stayed for a few more hours with no issues," the account further explained. Another user also tweeted a corroborative version of this story, quipping that Miller "escaped Hawaii and came to terrorize Tokyo."
Butler was indeed in Tokyo at that time to promote "Elvis" along with his cast and crew, which possibly explains why the story was circulated on Reddit forums and Instagram gossip slinger Deuxmoi. But now, the truth about what really happened — or lack thereof — has come out.
Austin Butler is not one of Ezra Miller's many concerns right now
Austin Butler did not, apparently, punch Ezra Miller. Despite the fast-spreading rumor, an insider close to Butler told the Daily Beast on June 30 that not only did he and Miller never cross paths in Tokyo, Butler never visited a pub during his stay in Japan's capital. TMZ additionally reported the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department are not aware of the rumored altercation.
Ironically, on the same day the Butler-feud rumors were debunked, Variety published accounts by two women whom Miller allegedly terrorized. One had been choked by Miller in 2020 in a now-viral video outside of an Icelandic bar. The unnamed woman said she and her friends were joking around with the actor before things went south, claiming, "All of a sudden, [they're] on top of me, choking me, still screaming in my face."
The second woman, Nadia, told Variety that, after a two-year friendly acquaintance, she had invited Miller to visit her Berlin home in February. The hang supposedly turned ugly when Nadia wouldn't let the "Flash" star smoke in her apartment. "That just set them off," Nadia claimed. "I asked them to leave about 20 times, maybe more." After some colorful insults and allegedly taunting Nadia by "spreading tobacco leaves on the floor," the actor left when she called the police. All very troubling, indeed.