Did Austin Butler And Ezra Miller Physically Fight Each Other In Tokyo?

Ezra Miller has been at the center of many disturbing allegations in 2022... and other celebrities are getting dragged into the whirlwind of speculation surrounding them. In a now-deleted tweet (via TMZ), a Twitter user claimed in late June to have witnessed "Elvis" star Austin Butler engaging in a physical fight with Miller. "I saw Austin Butler & #EzraMiller fight at a pub here in Tokyo," the fan wrote, alleging that Miller approached Butler first. "Ezra then said something which Austin was visibly unhappy about. He punched Ezra, which caused Ezra to get angry," his recount continued.

With Miller's friends allegedly restraining them, they were escorted out of the bar while "Butler and his group stayed for a few more hours with no issues," the account further explained. Another user also tweeted a corroborative version of this story, quipping that Miller "escaped Hawaii and came to terrorize Tokyo."

Butler was indeed in Tokyo at that time to promote "Elvis" along with his cast and crew, which possibly explains why the story was circulated on Reddit forums and Instagram gossip slinger Deuxmoi. But now, the truth about what really happened — or lack thereof — has come out.