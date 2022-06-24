Ezra Miller Accused Of Creating Disturbing Living Situation

Ezra Miller continues to face serious legal trouble. In recent months, the non-binary actor, who uses they/them pronouns, had been involved in multiple arrests for various reasons, including harassment, disorderly conduct, traffic violations, and alleged assault. On June 15, a mother and her 12-year-old child were given a temporary harassment prevention order against the star for exhibiting indecent behavior toward the kid during a February incident, per The Daily Beast. The child shared with the outlet they were "scared" of Miller during the altercation. The court order was "issued without advance notice because the Court determined that there is a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment," per NBC News.

Meanwhile, in March, two Hawaii residents were granted a temporary restraining order against the "The Flash" actor for allegedly breaking into their bedroom and stealing their passports and wallet, per AP News. Miller's shocking behavior led Warner Bros. and DC to have an emergency meeting in April to discuss the future of Miller's career with the companies. Ultimately, execs put Miller's involvement in upcoming projects on hold in the wake of the arrests and on-set "meltdowns," an insider told Rolling Stone. Miller was later arrested in April for allegedly throwing a chair at a woman after being asked to leave a residence, according to Hawaii police.

To say that Miller's recent behavior is disturbing would be an understatement, but according to new reports, they dug themself an even deeper grave for apparently housing three minors in a farm packed with firearms.