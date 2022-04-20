Ezra Miller Gets Arrested Again Amid Growing Concerns About Their Behavior
After what looks to be a one-person rampage, Ezra Miller just got arrested in Hawaii ... again. The star the DC films "Justice League" and the upcoming "The Flash" has already landed in hot water professionally for their behavior in the past month. Arrested on March 28 for disorderly conduct in a karaoke bar, Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was released on bail — only to be escorted off a couple's property hours later after allegedly breaking in and verbally threatening them, per Page Six. At the time, the outlet also reported that Miller has been the subject of at least 10 police calls in under one month, with Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho telling AP News that the complaints ranged from Miller filming people without permission at a gas station to obstructing the sidewalk near a restaurant.
The back-to-back concerning behavior, needless to say, garnered the attention of the actor's employers. After Miller got slapped by the couple with a request for a restraining order (which was later rescinded, according to U.S. News), Warner Bros. and DC called an emergency meeting in late March to discuss their future with the companies. The reported consensus was that all projects involving Miller would be put on pause, according to Rolling Stone.
Apparently, even the fear of unemployment wasn't enough to stop Tornado Miller, as their latest arrest upped the legal stakes severely.
Fans discuss Ezra Miller's replacement as The Flash
Was it only a matter of time before this happened? Ezra Miller was arrested in the early morning hours of April 19 on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to Hawaii Island Police Department report, via The Hollywood Reporter. The incident allegedly occurred at a private house party in Pāhoa, with Hawaiian police saying Miller "became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut." The actor reportedly left the gathering and was tracked down and arrested by police at a local traffic stop.
Although Miller has been released "pending further investigation," Twitter was an explosion of reactions to their latest legal trouble. One user quipped, "You are more likely to get assaulted by Ezra Miller in Hawaii than eaten by a shark," while another expressed genuine concern for the actor's mental state. "I hope Ezra recognizes they have a problem and gets some help," the fan wrote. Yet another user was focused on the future of the beloved DC superhero Miller portrays, The Flash. "How hard will it be to hire a new Flash and refilm all the scenes to replace Ezra?" they asked. Suggestions like Grant Gustin and Timothée Chalamet have already floated out on the Twittersphere to become the new Flash — but we're waiting to see what happens with Miller before placing early bets.