Ezra Miller Gets Arrested Again Amid Growing Concerns About Their Behavior

After what looks to be a one-person rampage, Ezra Miller just got arrested in Hawaii ... again. The star the DC films "Justice League" and the upcoming "The Flash" has already landed in hot water professionally for their behavior in the past month. Arrested on March 28 for disorderly conduct in a karaoke bar, Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was released on bail — only to be escorted off a couple's property hours later after allegedly breaking in and verbally threatening them, per Page Six. At the time, the outlet also reported that Miller has been the subject of at least 10 police calls in under one month, with Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho telling AP News that the complaints ranged from Miller filming people without permission at a gas station to obstructing the sidewalk near a restaurant.

The back-to-back concerning behavior, needless to say, garnered the attention of the actor's employers. After Miller got slapped by the couple with a request for a restraining order (which was later rescinded, according to U.S. News), Warner Bros. and DC called an emergency meeting in late March to discuss their future with the companies. The reported consensus was that all projects involving Miller would be put on pause, according to Rolling Stone.

Apparently, even the fear of unemployment wasn't enough to stop Tornado Miller, as their latest arrest upped the legal stakes severely.