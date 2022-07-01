The One Thing Wendy Williams Just Can't Let Go From Her Past
Popular talk show host Wendy Williams has had a rough couple of years. From testing positive for COVID-19 in September 2021 (per CNN), to fighting through other health struggles and most notably, being absent from her eponymous show, Williams almost can't catch a break. In June, Variety exclusively reported that after 13 years of syndication, "The Wendy Williams Show" was coming to an end. "The final original episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show' will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host," a spokesman for the show revealed at the time.
Sadly, not even the finale of "The Wendy Williams Show" was enough to bring back Williams, as it was Sherri Shepherd who had been serving as a guest host all season who wrapped up. This might not have sat well with Williams, but fans were apparently more upset. "Wendy Williams can't even host the finale of her own show. It makes me mad just thinking about it. How are people okay with this," one fan tweeted.
Now, amid all this seemingly never-ending drama, how is Wendy Williams moving on from her TV show? By looking ahead, of course — but not before taking care of some things from the past!
The purple chair stays
As the "The Wendy Williams Show" era comes to an end, Wendy Williams is more than ready to move on to the next phase of her life — but she's bringing the past with her! Speaking to The U.S. Sun, Williams' manager Will Selby revealed that he and the television host have retrieved her memorabilia from the production set. "I thought 'Why should it stay there — so people can sell it on eBay?' There were some things I felt were iconic," Selby told the outlet.
And while some things were not of utmost importance, Williams was simply not ready to let go of the legendary purple chair that served as her seat on the show. "That was her's and it signifies the old chapter closing as we start the new one," her manager explained, adding that it would be a part of her new podcast venture. In addition to the chair, Selby and Williams grabbed a few wigs as well as "some custom-made shoes and pieces of artwork that were created for her."
Selby's interview comes in the wake of TMZ's report that Williams is already lining up some of the industry's biggest names as guests on her upcoming podcast show. Per the outlet, the proposed guest list includes stars like Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe and members of the Trump and Kardashian families. Though none of this is confirmed, one thing is clear enough: the purple chair is here to stay!