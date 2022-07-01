The One Thing Wendy Williams Just Can't Let Go From Her Past

Popular talk show host Wendy Williams has had a rough couple of years. From testing positive for COVID-19 in September 2021 (per CNN), to fighting through other health struggles and most notably, being absent from her eponymous show, Williams almost can't catch a break. In June, Variety exclusively reported that after 13 years of syndication, "The Wendy Williams Show" was coming to an end. "The final original episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show' will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host," a spokesman for the show revealed at the time.

Sadly, not even the finale of "The Wendy Williams Show" was enough to bring back Williams, as it was Sherri Shepherd who had been serving as a guest host all season who wrapped up. This might not have sat well with Williams, but fans were apparently more upset. "Wendy Williams can't even host the finale of her own show. It makes me mad just thinking about it. How are people okay with this," one fan tweeted.

Now, amid all this seemingly never-ending drama, how is Wendy Williams moving on from her TV show? By looking ahead, of course — but not before taking care of some things from the past!