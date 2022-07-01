Dave Coulier Speaks Out About Lori Loughlin's Jail Stint

Lori Loughlin seems to be getting back into Hollywood's good graces again after the celebrity college admissions scandal of 2019. The "Full House" star and "Desperate Housewives" actor Felicity Huffman were the biggest names to come out of the notorious scandal, which saw around 50 parents charged, and several convicted, for bribery, money laundering, and document fabrication, per Insider.

At the head of the scheme is college prep consultant Martin Singer, whom parents paid upwards of $25 million to get their kids into some of the most prestigious colleges in the country. For her part, Loughlin was "sentenced to two months in prison, fined $150,000, and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service upon her release," per NBC News. Meanwhile, her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli didn't get off any easier. He had to serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine, and do 250 hours of community service.

As Loughlin steps back out into the public eye following her December 2020 jail stint, several of her former "When Calls the Heart" castmates have spoken out on the incident, including Paul Greene and Andrea Brooks. Now, Loughlin's "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier has something to say.