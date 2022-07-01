Dave Coulier Speaks Out About Lori Loughlin's Jail Stint
Lori Loughlin seems to be getting back into Hollywood's good graces again after the celebrity college admissions scandal of 2019. The "Full House" star and "Desperate Housewives" actor Felicity Huffman were the biggest names to come out of the notorious scandal, which saw around 50 parents charged, and several convicted, for bribery, money laundering, and document fabrication, per Insider.
At the head of the scheme is college prep consultant Martin Singer, whom parents paid upwards of $25 million to get their kids into some of the most prestigious colleges in the country. For her part, Loughlin was "sentenced to two months in prison, fined $150,000, and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service upon her release," per NBC News. Meanwhile, her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli didn't get off any easier. He had to serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine, and do 250 hours of community service.
As Loughlin steps back out into the public eye following her December 2020 jail stint, several of her former "When Calls the Heart" castmates have spoken out on the incident, including Paul Greene and Andrea Brooks. Now, Loughlin's "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier has something to say.
Dave Coulier only had good things to say about Lori Loughlin
It's been well over a year since Lori Loughlin was released from prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, however, the surrounding gossip is far from over. Dave Coulier, who starred as Joey Gladstone on "Full House" alongside Loughlin, recently shared his thoughts on his former co-star and her part in the scandal in an interview with E! News.
"If you would have said at the beginning of 'Full House,' who's the one person who's going to end up going to jail, Lori was last on the list," he admitted. Coulier also called Loughlin his "best girlfriend in life" and "a wonderful human being." The actor really only had positive things to say about Loughlin and the scandal and added, "There's a lot of untold story underneath that I don't think a lot of people know, we all make mistakes."
Coulier wasn't the only one of Loughlin's "Full House" castmates to speak up about the scandal. Back in 2020 before Loughlin headed to prison, Bob Saget had some eye-opening comments on his former co-star and told Page Six that he sent a text to Loughlin that read, "I love you and thinking of you, that's all." He also defended the star to the outlet and showed nothing but love. Saget said, "If you love somebody then you have to make that, decision and [ask yourself] is this something that causes me not to love a person and I love her. She's a sweetheart."