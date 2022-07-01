Why Travis Scott's Fans Are Totally Peeved About His Latest Concert

Travis Scott has been facing heat and countless lawsuits ever since the tragedy that happened at his Astroworld Festival in November 2021. The rapper held the festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, and had over 50,000 fans in attendance, according to CNN. Fans were crushed and trampled due to how close they were to each other as people from the back rushed toward the front. The Houston police chief met with Scott before the show to express his concerns about safety, but the meeting was brief and nothing was altered. Once the chaos started, it was clear that attendees were in need of help, but Scott never completely stopped the show.

Houston Fire Chief, Samuel Piña, told CNN, "If the lights would have been turned on – [if] the promoter or artist called for that – it would have chilled the crowd, and who knows? Who knows what the outcome would have been?" An attendee, Eric Daniels, also told the outlet, "He [rapper Travis Scott] continued to play this eerie type of music." He continued, "It was kind of ominous because you had all these people suffering, essentially fighting for their lives, then the music would start up again and more chaos would erupt."

According to NBC News, 10 individuals died at Astroworld and hundreds were injured. Following the tragedy, Scott lost endorsement deals from Nike, Epic Games, and other companies, per Rolling Out. Now, the rapper is ready to perform for a large crowd again and fans are fuming.