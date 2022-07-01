Kevin Durant Just Announced A Huge Change To His Career

It may not always be easy to understand Kevin Durant's choices. From minor things like Durant's hobby that you might not know about that has nothing to do with sports, to major things like his decision to criticize a 13-year-old on Twitter. As for his career as a professional basketball player in the NBA, his choices may be led by the fact that he has an ultimate goal in mind.

"I want to be the greatest," Durant said in October 2013 while opening up about his career to The Oklahoman (via Bleacher Report). "I want to be remembered as one of the greatest. When they redo that top 50 players (of all time), I want to be a part of that." In order to make that dream a reality, Durant needs to not only dominate on the court, but also be with a winning team and be surrounded by the right teammates.

That may be why he's played for three teams over the years, according to the NBA. He was first picked up by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007 before the team turned into the Oklahoma City Thunder, and has since played for both the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets. That willingness to play for the ideal team — or the desire to add more money to his already impressive fortune — is also perhaps why it was just announced that he's making a major change to his career, which has sparked some speculation by sports fans.