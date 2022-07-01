Donald Trump Was In Deeper With A$AP Rocky Than We Previously Thought

A$AP Rocky was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden after causing harm to another man that he fought in the street, according to BBC. In an Instagram video posted by A$AP Rocky after the incident, the rapper explained that a group of men had been following him for four blocks and would not leave him alone. While the case was investigated, he spent about a month at Kronoberg prison. He had the public support of former President Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian, according to the Los Angeles Times, who were attempting to get him released.

During an interview on "Desus & Mero" (via NME), A$AP Rocky spoke about the experience and said that it was scary because he wasn't very familiar with Sweden and there wasn't a bail system in that country. Trump tried to get the prime minister to release the rapper from prison and even celebrated when he was eventually released, but A$AP Rocky later revealed that Trump didn't actually get him out. He said, per NME, "In reality, I had no problem saying thank you to the man [Trump], especially if he helped me." However, he went on to clarify, "That's the narrative they pushin': that he got me out. And he didn't free me. If anything, he made it a little worse."

It was unclear what actually happened behind the scenes between former President Trump and prime minister Stefan Löfven at the time. But now, the truth has come out and Trump's threats were a bit more serious than people may have thought.