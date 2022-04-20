A$AP Rocky Reportedly Arrested For A Disturbing Reason

A$AP Rocky has a lot on his plate. Not only is he dealing with cheating rumors, but he was also arrested on April 20 at Los Angeles International airport, according to TMZ. The rapper was returning from Barbados and was greeted by cops as soon as he stepped into the terminal. He was then taken away in handcuffs.

The arrest was "for assault with a deadly weapon with a gun," according to the outlet. Sources say the arrest can be traced back to an incident on November 6, 2021. The alleged victim says Rocky shot at him three or four times and "grazed his left hand," according to NBC. The Los Angeles Police Department took to Twitter to confirm that Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was the identified suspect. "Early this morning, LAPD officers arrested Mayers for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) at the Los Angeles International Airport. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration."

The new legal incident came after Rocky's 2019 arrest in Sweden, where he was found guilty of assault and received a two-year suspended sentence. In an interview on Desu & Mero (via NME), he said of spending time in the country's jail before the trial, "It was a little scary." He went on to add, "No bail system, none of that stuff. That s*** was trash."