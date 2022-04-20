A$AP Rocky Reportedly Arrested For A Disturbing Reason
A$AP Rocky is no stranger to being in the news. After all, he's expecting a child with Rihanna! The rapper and the makeup mogul went public with the news in January 2022, as reported by People. Rihanna and Rocky are over the moon to welcome their new addition, according to Entertainment Tonight. "Rihanna has always wanted to be a mother and have children. She thinks A$AP is going to be the best dad," the source told the outlet. "A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple."
However, Rocky was recently hit with allegations he cheated on Rihanna with Amina Muaddi, a shoe designer who has worked on Rihanna's Fenty line, per Us Weekly. Muaddi denied the rumors, and the blogger who originally posted the gossip has since retracted his story. Rihanna has not addressed the claims, and the couple flew to Barbados soon after the talk surfaced. Now Rocky is in hot water once again. What do we know about his recent run-in with the law?
A$AP Rocky is in serious trouble
A$AP Rocky has a lot on his plate. Not only is he dealing with cheating rumors, but he was also arrested on April 20 at Los Angeles International airport, according to TMZ. The rapper was returning from Barbados and was greeted by cops as soon as he stepped into the terminal. He was then taken away in handcuffs.
The arrest was "for assault with a deadly weapon with a gun," according to the outlet. Sources say the arrest can be traced back to an incident on November 6, 2021. The alleged victim says Rocky shot at him three or four times and "grazed his left hand," according to NBC. The Los Angeles Police Department took to Twitter to confirm that Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, was the identified suspect. "Early this morning, LAPD officers arrested Mayers for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) at the Los Angeles International Airport. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration."
The new legal incident came after Rocky's 2019 arrest in Sweden, where he was found guilty of assault and received a two-year suspended sentence. In an interview on Desu & Mero (via NME), he said of spending time in the country's jail before the trial, "It was a little scary." He went on to add, "No bail system, none of that stuff. That s*** was trash."