How Does Benji Madden Really Feel About Cameron Diaz's Return To Acting?
Cameron Diaz announced her retirement from acting in 2018 while speaking with Entertainment Weekly. She has been acting for more than 20 years, according to IMDb, and starred in popular films such as "There's Something About Mary" and "Bad Teacher" over the years. However, Diaz ultimately realized she was focusing all of her time on acting and neglecting the things and people that make up all of the other aspects of her life. After retiring, she welcomed her first daughter, Raddix Madden, into the world with husband Benji Madden, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Diaz spoke with Kevin Hart on his show "Hart to Heart" in 2021 and opened up about retiring (via Independent). "For my personal, spiritual self, I was realizing that that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn't enough. It's fun to do, I love it, I love acting, I could go forever," she said. However, she then had an epiphany, sharing, "I just looked around and there were so many parts of my life that I wasn't touching and that I wasn't managing, and I couldn't really manage, because everything was so massive."
Movie fans may have thought Diaz's retirement was the official end to her acting career, but things just recently changed. The actor is coming back for a Netflix film, according to Entertainment Weekly, and her husband has some thoughts about it.
Benji Madden completely supports Cameron Diaz's next move
Cameron Diaz has not acted in a film since her role as Miss Hannigan in the 2014 film remake of "Annie," according to IMDb. Since her break from acting, Diaz has been focused on her family and marriage. And although she previously announced her retirement, Diaz is officially making her return to screens for a Netflix movie called "Back in Action" with Jamie Foxx, set for release in 2023. Her husband, Benji Madden, is completely supportive of his wife's return to the industry and couldn't be happier.
A source close to the family told People that the actor's husband is "very excited for her." "He encouraged her to unretire," the insider explained, saying that the film is "the perfect movie project" for Diaz to make a comeback with because "she's worked with Jamie in the past and had a blast." Speaking about getting back into things, the source said, "She feels a bit rusty and nervous about it, but mostly excited. She is ready to tackle this movie project."
Foxx tweeted a recorded phone conversation between him and Diaz chatting about her return to acting. Ultimately, he turned over the conversation to Tom Brady, who was ready to give Diaz some pointers on "un-retiring." Production for "Back in Action" is set to begin later this year and viewers can look forward to seeing the film on Netflix next year.