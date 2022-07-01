How Does Benji Madden Really Feel About Cameron Diaz's Return To Acting?

Cameron Diaz announced her retirement from acting in 2018 while speaking with Entertainment Weekly. She has been acting for more than 20 years, according to IMDb, and starred in popular films such as "There's Something About Mary" and "Bad Teacher" over the years. However, Diaz ultimately realized she was focusing all of her time on acting and neglecting the things and people that make up all of the other aspects of her life. After retiring, she welcomed her first daughter, Raddix Madden, into the world with husband Benji Madden, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Diaz spoke with Kevin Hart on his show "Hart to Heart" in 2021 and opened up about retiring (via Independent). "For my personal, spiritual self, I was realizing that that one part of me that functioned at a high level wasn't enough. It's fun to do, I love it, I love acting, I could go forever," she said. However, she then had an epiphany, sharing, "I just looked around and there were so many parts of my life that I wasn't touching and that I wasn't managing, and I couldn't really manage, because everything was so massive."

Movie fans may have thought Diaz's retirement was the official end to her acting career, but things just recently changed. The actor is coming back for a Netflix film, according to Entertainment Weekly, and her husband has some thoughts about it.