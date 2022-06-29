Cameron Diaz's Unexpected Career Announcement Has Fans Flipping Out

It's been a while since Cameron Diaz was one of Hollywood's hottest stars. After shocking everybody with her sudden and unexpected engagement to Benji Madden, Diaz doubled down by marrying him in 2015. She'd been slowing down on acting since meeting Madden, whom she married in 2015. Her last full-length feature had been "Annie," which was released in 2014. However, Diaz didn't officially confirm she'd "retired" until 2018.

"I'm semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies," Diaz told Christina Applegate and Selma Blair during an Entertainment Weekly interview. She and Madden welcomed a child via a surrogate just one year later. Diaz opened up about what life was like with daughter Raddix and about being an older mom in an interview on Naomi Campbell's "No Filter" YouTube series.

"Having a family when you're young — it's like anything when you're young: You do it," she explained. "But when you're my age, and you decide to do it, it's a real choice. You really have to work hard for it." Diaz told Campbell she didn't have any plans to go back to work, but that you can "never say never to anything." It seems that "anything" comes in the shape of Jamie Foxx, and Diaz's unexpected career announcement has fans flipping out.