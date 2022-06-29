Cameron Diaz's Unexpected Career Announcement Has Fans Flipping Out
It's been a while since Cameron Diaz was one of Hollywood's hottest stars. After shocking everybody with her sudden and unexpected engagement to Benji Madden, Diaz doubled down by marrying him in 2015. She'd been slowing down on acting since meeting Madden, whom she married in 2015. Her last full-length feature had been "Annie," which was released in 2014. However, Diaz didn't officially confirm she'd "retired" until 2018.
"I'm semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies," Diaz told Christina Applegate and Selma Blair during an Entertainment Weekly interview. She and Madden welcomed a child via a surrogate just one year later. Diaz opened up about what life was like with daughter Raddix and about being an older mom in an interview on Naomi Campbell's "No Filter" YouTube series.
"Having a family when you're young — it's like anything when you're young: You do it," she explained. "But when you're my age, and you decide to do it, it's a real choice. You really have to work hard for it." Diaz told Campbell she didn't have any plans to go back to work, but that you can "never say never to anything." It seems that "anything" comes in the shape of Jamie Foxx, and Diaz's unexpected career announcement has fans flipping out.
Cameron Diaz has un-retired from retirement
Cameron Diaz has had enough of clipping coupons, golfing, knitting, and gardening. Diaz's life out of the Hollywood spotlight is over — she's placed the AARP life on ice and un-retired from acting. The actor quietly faded away from Hollywood life to focus on being a mom. Then along came Jamie Foxx (and Netflix). The actor announced Diaz was back in the biz in a tweet. "Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!" He captioned a video montage of a giddy text exchange between the two.
Cameron I hope you arenâ€™t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb
— Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022
Not surprisingly, fans started flipping out. "You are an incredible human being Jamie. Thank the maker you exist," one commented. "A+ marketing for this movie. No notes. No clue what it'll be about but I'm seeing it based on this alone," one cynical but still excited fan tweeted. "So surprised she is coming back!" exclaimed another.
During an August 2021 sit-down, Diaz told Kevin Hart she'd felt like she'd become a Hollywood "machine." She said turning 40 made her aware of how time was slipping away, and then along came Benji Madden. She admitted she'd stepped away from her career because she needed "the space" to make good decisions for herself. She said, "I met my husband, you know, we started a family, all of those things that I didn't have time for before."