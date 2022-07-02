Todd Chrisley Breaks Silence On Daughter Lindsie Testifying At Fraud Trial

After getting indicted on multiple counts of wire fraud and federal tax evasion, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty by a jury in June, as reported by AP. The couple's trial, which lasted about a month, saw testimonies from different parties — including Todd's oldest daughter Lindsie Chrisley. Not only did she testify, but Lindsie's testimony was largely in Todd's favor. Now, this may come as a surprise to those who have been following the Chrisleys, because it's known that Lindsie and Todd have not had a typical father-daughter relationship in recent years.

In 2019, per People, an estranged Lindsie accused her father and brother, Chase Chrisley, of blackmail and extortion over an alleged sex tape she made with former "Bachelorette" contestant Robby Hayes. And while Todd denied these claims, he seemingly fueled the feud by claiming that Lindsie was in fact cheating on her then-husband Will Campbell. The father-daughter duo would then go on to have an even more strained relationship as the "Chrisley Knows Best" parents found themselves in legal trouble.

However, going by Lindsie's stance during the trial, it appears her relationship with Todd has taken a new turn. Here's what the "Chrisley Knows Best" patriarch had to say about his daughter taking the stand.