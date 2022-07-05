The Truth About R. Kelly Being On Suicide Watch In Prison

Brooklyn's U.S. Attorney's Office filed court documents following R. Kelly's sentencing, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Melanie Speight claiming he was placed on suicide watch at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center for what she described as being "for his own safety." Speight continued, per The Hollywood Reporter, "He is a convicted sex offender who has been sentenced to spend the next three decades in prison. In the immediate future, he faces another federal criminal trial in Chicago for charges related to child pornography."

Kelly's attorney had filed a lawsuit which alleged he did not have thoughts of harming himself and being placed on suicide watch was supposedly based "solely for punitive purposes and because of his status as a high-profile inmate." They added, "While the conditions of suicide watch may be appropriate for individuals who are truly at risk of hurting themselves, they are cruel and unconstitutional under the Eighth Amendment for individuals who are not suicidal."

Kelly certainly hasn't had the easiest time of things in prison, even being attacked by a fellow inmate in August 2020. Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, tweeted at the time that he wasn't aware of the severity of Kelly's injuries, adding, "Regardless, it is time to release Mr. Kelly. The government cannot ensure his safety, and they cannot give him his day in court. We should not incarcerate people indefinitely because we cannot provide them with due process!"

