R. Kelly's Prison Sentence Has Finally Been Revealed

It feels like the end of a two-decade-plus downward battle for R. Kelly. The singer, after being exonerated of child pornography charges in 2008, was convicted on major sexual abuse charges in September 2021, per The New York Times. A jury found the "Ignition" crooner guilty on one count of racketeering and eight violations of the Mann Act, an anti-sex-trafficking law, per The Washington Post. This comes after 25 years of accusations from women and underage girls. "No one deserves what they experienced at his hands or the threats and harassment they faced in telling the truth about what happened to them," Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, the acting Brooklyn U.S. attorney, told the media after the verdict, according to NYT.

In her closing argument prior to deliberation, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Geddes had described Kelly as using his fame and musical empire "to target, groom and exploit girls, boys and women," per CNN. Immediately following his conviction, Kelly was placed on suicide watch. Prosecutors believed, per TMZ, that Kelly deserved a sentence "in excess of 25 years" for the nature and extent of his crimes.

Now in June, we finally have the definitive answer to the singer's fate.