Bette Midler And Macy Gray Are Catching Serious Heat For Their Comments About Gender

Both Bette Midler and Macy Gray fans are not happy with their recent statements. Midler, who is no stranger to sharing her point of view, took to Twitter on July 4 to express her thoughts on the topic of gender. The "Wind Beneath My Wings" hitmaker insisted that "Women of the world" are "being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!" She continued, "They don't call us 'women' anymore; they call us 'birthing people' or 'menstruators,' and even 'people with vaginas!' Don't let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!" Given that the "Hocus Pocus" actor is a high-profile star with more than 2 million followers, her tweet didn't go unnoticed, gathering more than 85,000 likes in 24 hours.

Gray, on the other hand, recently sat down for an interview on Piers Morgan's show, "Piers Morgan Uncensored," and revealed how she felt about transgender people. The "I Try" chart-topper claimed that as a woman, she believes people who change their "parts" don't make them a woman. "I know that for a fact," she told the British journalist after admitting she knew her views would rub people the wrong way.

With both singers trending on social media, it comes as no surprise that their bold statements have resulted in passionate reactions online.