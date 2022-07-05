Travis Barker's Health Reportedly Moves In The Right Direction After Pancreatitis Diagnosis

While his fans have heard a lot about tragic details of Travis Barker's life over the years, they weren't prepared for this latest development. The legendary punk drummer underwent emergency hospitalization on June 28. According to TMZ, Travis was rushed to Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles with his wife of one month, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side. There were few details available at the time, except for his cryptic tweet that read, "God save me." His daughter Alabama Barker asked her Instagram followers for their prayers, per People, prompting speculation that whatever Travis was dealing with was truly serious. Meanwhile, his son Landon Barker was performing a concert at that same time with Travis' good friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly in New York. One source close to the situation revealed, "Landon came out during the song and seemed to be working out some demons. They hugged onstage during the performance, singing and shared an emotional moment at the end of the song before Landon walked off."

It turned out that Travis was dealing with severe life-threatening pancreatitis. Thankfully, it looks like things are now moving in the right direction for him as the drummer recently shared a health update with his fans.