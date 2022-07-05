Venus Williams Has No Time For Reporter Who Tried To Pit Her Against Serena

When Wimbledon announced that Venus Williams and Jamie Murray were competing as a duo, fans were excited to see how far they would make it. As The Guardian notes, Venus isn't the only one among the pair with a famous tennis sibling. Jamie is the older brother of Andy Murray, an accomplished Grand Slam winner who has accumulated nearly $63 million in prize money throughout his career, per Wimbledon.

The Guardian also pointed out that Serena and Andy previously entered the mixed doubles tournament together in 2019, making it to the third round before they were defeated. The record of their siblings prompted one reporter to question their aims. As the pair sat at the press table, he quipped, "So, are you guys in it to win it? Or is it the first target just to get past the third round where Serena and Andy came a cropper?"

Both Venus and Jamie met the question with confused laughter. "What kind of question is that? We're in it for a stroll," Venus began, sarcastically. "Like, come on." The reporter doubled down, asking, "Are you here for the experience or are you going all the way?" This time, Venus left no room for speculation: "Are you going to write a good article or just a halfway decent one?" The reporter replied, "I'll do what I usually do," to which Venus responded, "Us too." Now that is a grand slam.