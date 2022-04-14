Serena Williams Has Hope That Her Full Story Will Be Told On-Screen

Serena Williams and Venus Williams traded the professional tennis tour for the awards show circuit when the biopic "King Richard" — which they executive produced — earned critical acclaim. The movie focuses on their humble beginnings, and their story even helped actor Will Smith earn Oscar glory for his portrayal of the sibling sports prodigies' father, Richard Williams. But then Smith went and overshadowed winning his first best actor statuette at the Academy Awards by slapping Chris Rock.

The Williams sisters played an integral role in helping Smith get that Oscar. "We wanted to make sure it was told the right way," Serena told ET about her involvement in the project. She reiterated this to Forbes, explaining that it was important to her that the movie countered negative misconceptions about her father. "People have gotten the story wrong, or media have portrayed my dad in an untruthful light," she said.

Serena also made sure to spend some time with the young star who played her in the movie, Demi Singleton, who told Teen Vogue that her first meeting with Serena happened during filming, and she wasn't expecting it. "That was probably my favorite moment on set," she said. Singleton told GQ that she'd only taken a handful of tennis lessons before her last screen test for the part, and hopefully, she's kept practicing; she just might find herself playing Serena again if the tennis star gets her way.