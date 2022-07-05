How The Director Of Men In Black Sabotaged Chris O'Donnell For Will Smith

Barry Sonnenfeld revealed that "Men in Black" producers had a different idea about who should play Agent J and Tommy Lee Jones' Agent K; Chris O'Donnell and Clint Eastwood. Smith had starred in "Independence Day" and was actually Sonnenfeld's wife's choice for Agent J, so he hatched a plan to make sure Smith had a better shot. "I met with Chris and he had concerns about the script and had another movie offer. So I told him, 'Yeah, we might never fix this script and I don't think I know how to direct this movie.' So he passed on the movie the next day," he told Insider. "I think [O'Donnell's] a good actor, but I had really been thinking about Will since my wife made the suggestion," he added.

But Smith still needed some convincing anyway. In a 2021 YouTube video, Smith explained he had reservations and initially turned down "Men in Black" because he'd just done "Independence Day" and didn't want to appear in another movie about aliens. That is until someone very special convinced him otherwise. "[Producer] Steven Spielberg called me...," Will explained. "He said, 'Why're you turning down the movie?' I said, 'You know, I just don't want to be the Alien Guy.' He said, 'Erm, do me a favor. Don't use your brain for this one. Use my brain.' He was so serious that I was like, 'Alright. You did do 'Jaws.'"

And the rest is history!