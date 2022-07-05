Quentin Tarantino's Family Just Got Bigger

Oscar-winning director Quentin Tarantino has dedicated a lot of his time to this prolific film career, but it looks like he is now putting his focus on his expanding family!

The film buff settled down with pop singer and model Daniella Pick in 2018, and it seems like Tarantino — who once made headlines for some wild partying — has been experiencing the joys of domestic bliss. "We are very family-oriented," Pick told the Pnai Plus (via The Jerusalem Post) in 2019. "We love to be at home, to go out to dinner [and] to watch movies, both at home and at theaters."

After the release of Tarantino's crazy successful 2019 film "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood," the couple welcomed their first son Leo (not DiCaprio) in February 2020. And the moment his son was born, the "Pulp Fiction" director was absolutely smitten. "He's just the most charming human being I've ever met in my life," Tarantino gushed in an interview with CBS Morning News. "Half the time I look at him and I'm just laughing because he's so funny. And the other time I'm just bursting into tears." Now Tarantino and his wife have welcomed another addition to their family.