An Uncomfortable Clip Of Ezra Miller Has Resurfaced Amid Their Ongoing Controversies

Ezra Miller's star was rising fast in Hollywood, but after the enigmatic, non-binary actor wrapped on "The Flash," they have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Miller has a growing history of legal issues, including multiple arrests and disorderly behavior in Hawaii, with the actor's problems seeming to compound by the day. On June 8, TMZ reported the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes asked the court to protect their daughter from Miller. According to TMZ, court documents state that "Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata."

On June 23, Rolling Stone reported that Miller had a mother and her three young children staying at their farm in Vermont. One source told the outlet that Miller's farm is an "unsafe environment for children" because of "unattended guns strewn around the home." However, 25-year-old mother staying at the farm said that the "Perks of Being a Wallflower" star helped her escape from an abusive partner. The woman said Miller "helped me finally ... have a safe environment for my three very young children." But on June 30, Variety reported additional disturbing incidents involving Miller in Germany in February and Iceland in 2020.

As the shady side of Miller continues to make the news, Warner Bros. is under scrutiny from fans to take action, per CNBC. But an uncomfortable clip of Miller has resurfaced, adding to their ongoing controversies.