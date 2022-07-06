An Uncomfortable Clip Of Ezra Miller Has Resurfaced Amid Their Ongoing Controversies
Ezra Miller's star was rising fast in Hollywood, but after the enigmatic, non-binary actor wrapped on "The Flash," they have been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Miller has a growing history of legal issues, including multiple arrests and disorderly behavior in Hawaii, with the actor's problems seeming to compound by the day. On June 8, TMZ reported the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes asked the court to protect their daughter from Miller. According to TMZ, court documents state that "Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata."
On June 23, Rolling Stone reported that Miller had a mother and her three young children staying at their farm in Vermont. One source told the outlet that Miller's farm is an "unsafe environment for children" because of "unattended guns strewn around the home." However, 25-year-old mother staying at the farm said that the "Perks of Being a Wallflower" star helped her escape from an abusive partner. The woman said Miller "helped me finally ... have a safe environment for my three very young children." But on June 30, Variety reported additional disturbing incidents involving Miller in Germany in February and Iceland in 2020.
As the shady side of Miller continues to make the news, Warner Bros. is under scrutiny from fans to take action, per CNBC. But an uncomfortable clip of Miller has resurfaced, adding to their ongoing controversies.
Video of Ezra Miller offering to 'knock out' a fan resurfaces
Ezra Miller's situation got even messier after an old video of the actor popped up again on TikTok. "The Flash" star talked about assaulting a fan at a retail store who appeared to be asking the actor to take a picture with him. In the video, Miller told the fan (a retail worker), "I can always just knock you out, and then you won't have to panic. Just let me know. No? Yes?" The worker looked a little nervous and responded to Miller, "What?" as the video ended.
The resurfaced video of the "Fantastic Beasts" star seemed creepy to some in the context of all the recent disturbing incidents involving Miller. After watching the TikTok video, one viewer tweeted, "I don't care how crowded the grocery store is you couldn't pay me to approach ezra miller. gives off extreme willingness to kidnap you in broad daylight vibes." Another Twitter user who is not a fan of Miller tweeted, "If I ever see Ezra Miller in a grocery store, I'm getting duct tape and scissors to tie [them] up after I dropkick them." One fan quipped about the police's inability to find Miller by tweeting, "Need to know how the police 'cant' find ezra miller but some dude found [them] in some grocery store." Another Twitter user observed, "You can throw ezra miller name in any crazy headline and it would look real."