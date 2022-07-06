Bella Thorne Is Facing Romance Rumors With Another Famous Actor
Fans believed Bella Thorne was set to get her happy ending with ex-fiancé Benjamin Mascolo, but it was clearly not meant to be. The former Disney darling told Nylon that she first met the Italian singer on Instagram in 2019 and later fell in love at Coachella. Timing coincided with the end of Thorne's much publicized throuple with singer Mod Sun and YouTuber Tana Mongeau, and consequently, Thorne admitted to being "super sad" when she met Mascolo. Thankfully however, she said "he accepted me for everything that I was during that time."
By June, Thorne and Mascolo were Instagram-official. Fast forward two years, and their relationship heated up on the set of the 2021 VOD romance movie "Time Is Up." In fact, CNN reported it was there that Mascolo popped the question. "I wrote the love letter on the back of the script of our movie," he shared on Instagram Stories (via CNN). As a result of the film, "We came out on the other side and we were stronger as a couple," Mascolo told TooFab. "It was a win-win on everything."
Mascolo and Thorne seemed so in love that their shock split rocked fans in June 2022. A source told People that the pair's "conflicting schedules" led to the breakup, but neither Thorne nor Mascolo have spoken much about what went wrong. Now, Thorne might be seeking comfort in the arms of another potential love interest, as she was spotted with this actor over July 4 weekend.
Are Bella Thorne and Ryan Eggold together?
Just like the fireworks on July 4, Bella Thorne was in high spirits! Page Six reported that the OnlyFans star was spotted getting cozy with actor Ryan Eggold on July 3 at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York. There, the duo was set to attend a dinner for Rosario Dawson's fashion collaboration with Bloomingdale's. Despite both being on the guest list for the event, Thorne and "The Blacklist" actor never showed up to eat. That's because "they were outside together roaming around for cocktails," according to a source.
Page Six further pointed out that unlike her exes Tana Mongeau and Benjamin Mascolo — who are close in age to Thorne — Eggold is 13 years her senior. However, Mod Sun is 11 years older than his ex-girlfriend, so Thorne is likely unfazed by any age difference. The "Famous in Love" actor was also linked to Scott Disick in 2017, who, at 39 years old, is older than Eggold.
Currently, it's unclear whether Thorne and Eggold were just having some good ol' fashioned Independence Day fun, or whether their outing could be the start of something more serious. Previously, Thorne spoke to Elite Daily about the importance of finding a supportive partner, explaining that "in relationships, everyone has their thing, everyone has their good and bad." So, rather than get serious with someone new, maybe Thorne is just taking a dip in the dating pool.