Bella Thorne Is Facing Romance Rumors With Another Famous Actor

Fans believed Bella Thorne was set to get her happy ending with ex-fiancé Benjamin Mascolo, but it was clearly not meant to be. The former Disney darling told Nylon that she first met the Italian singer on Instagram in 2019 and later fell in love at Coachella. Timing coincided with the end of Thorne's much publicized throuple with singer Mod Sun and YouTuber Tana Mongeau, and consequently, Thorne admitted to being "super sad" when she met Mascolo. Thankfully however, she said "he accepted me for everything that I was during that time."

By June, Thorne and Mascolo were Instagram-official. Fast forward two years, and their relationship heated up on the set of the 2021 VOD romance movie "Time Is Up." In fact, CNN reported it was there that Mascolo popped the question. "I wrote the love letter on the back of the script of our movie," he shared on Instagram Stories (via CNN). As a result of the film, "We came out on the other side and we were stronger as a couple," Mascolo told TooFab. "It was a win-win on everything."

Mascolo and Thorne seemed so in love that their shock split rocked fans in June 2022. A source told People that the pair's "conflicting schedules" led to the breakup, but neither Thorne nor Mascolo have spoken much about what went wrong. Now, Thorne might be seeking comfort in the arms of another potential love interest, as she was spotted with this actor over July 4 weekend.