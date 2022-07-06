Why Travis Scott Paused His Most Recent Concert

All eyes are on Travis Scott as he returns to live performances. At Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival, around 50,000 attendees surged toward the stage, causing panic and suffocation. In a press conference the night of the incident, Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña called it a "mass casualty incident" before all of the deaths had even been confirmed.

The tragedy led to Scott facing a lot of backlash from those who felt he encouraged the surge and should have ended the performance earlier. Disturbing videos began circulating of fans desperately pleading with Scott and staff to stop the show. According to AP News, Scott did stop the concert at least once to call for help for an audience member. However, they also noted that the event was not called off until 40 minutes after members of the Houston police force saw fans "going down."

Since Astroworld, Scott has taken action to rebuild his reputation and regain the public's trust. In March, he took to Instagram to announce Project HEAL, an initiative which in part supports event safety. His conduct at his latest performance suggests that he's taking it seriously.