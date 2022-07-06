The Tragic Detail Just Revealed About Demaryius Thomas' Death

In December 2021, Denver supporters and football fanatics were shocked to learn that former wide receiver for the Broncos, Demaryius Thomas, had died. The 33-year-old was found dead in his Colorado home just months after he announced his retirement from professional football, according to ESPN.

The news prompted crestfallen responses from his team and fans. The Broncos tweeted a statement which read in part, "We are devastated and completely heartbroken ... We were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history." One Twitter user chimed in that Thomas was "such a good soul and always went out of his way for the fans."

In the days that followed, more details about Thomas' tragic death began to emerge. Benjamin Allbright, a reporter for the Broncos, shared that Thomas likely passed away from a seizure which was "suspected to be a medical complication from his car wreck in 2019." Thomas' cousin seemed to support this theory, telling AP News, "He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering." She also shared that one of Thomas' friends had a key to his home because of these seizures. When he wasn't returning the friend's calls, the man entered Thomas' home and found him in the shower. Now, the completion of a post-mortem brain scan has lent fans and family new heartbreaking insight into the athlete's suffering.