Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Slams Major Accusation About Her Career
Working in entertainment is an interest that Candace Cameron Bure's daughter, Natasha Bure, has always possessed. In the past, Natasha has explained how Candace's acting career wasn't the reason she decided to get into performing. "What's funny is, I have always wanted to act, and I think a lot of people assume I wanted to start acting because my mom did, which oddly enough I don't think that's true," Natasha told Heavy in 2021. Natasha also said she didn't witness her mother acting until she was around 10 years old, and she "had already done [acting] stuff on [her] own" by that time.
So far, the 23-year-old actor has starred in projects like the films "Home Sweet Home" and "The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland." She has also acted with her mother in a couple of TV shows, including Hallmark's "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries." In 2022, Natasha played Candace's character Aurora as a teenager, which was an enjoyable collaboration for the mother-daughter duo. "It was so much fun for her to play my character as a high school student," Candace said when she and Natasha appeared together for an E! News interview. Although she and her mother have worked together, Natasha is clarifying that her roles have been achieved independent of her celeb mom.
Natasha Bure says she isn't handed roles because of her famous mom
Natasha Bure is setting the record straight about how she has earned her acting career achievements.
The daughter of "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure spoke to TODAY on July 5 regarding the idea that she is given opportunities as a result of her mother being an accomplished performer. "A lot of people will kind of assume that if I get any job or work at all that it's from her," Natasha said. "Or it's given to me, or it's handed to me, and it's honestly quite literally the opposite." The actor went on to say that she is "like everyone else just grinding and trying to follow [her] dreams and make them come true," before explaining it can be "frustrating" that people might assume she scores roles because of her mom's Hollywood connections.
Candace opened up to Closer Weekly in 2020 about her pride in watching Natasha independently accomplish great things as an actor. "[Natasha is] doing her thing," Candace said. "She's a really great, strong, independent woman and she's got a good head on her shoulders ... so she's making great choices." Viewers can expect Natasha to continue building her career with a variety of roles, as she also told TODAY she wants to explore "emotional-type stuff" through dramatic parts in the future.