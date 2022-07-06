Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Slams Major Accusation About Her Career

Working in entertainment is an interest that Candace Cameron Bure's daughter, Natasha Bure, has always possessed. In the past, Natasha has explained how Candace's acting career wasn't the reason she decided to get into performing. "What's funny is, I have always wanted to act, and I think a lot of people assume I wanted to start acting because my mom did, which oddly enough I don't think that's true," Natasha told Heavy in 2021. Natasha also said she didn't witness her mother acting until she was around 10 years old, and she "had already done [acting] stuff on [her] own" by that time.

So far, the 23-year-old actor has starred in projects like the films "Home Sweet Home" and "The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland." She has also acted with her mother in a couple of TV shows, including Hallmark's "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries." In 2022, Natasha played Candace's character Aurora as a teenager, which was an enjoyable collaboration for the mother-daughter duo. "It was so much fun for her to play my character as a high school student," Candace said when she and Natasha appeared together for an E! News interview. Although she and her mother have worked together, Natasha is clarifying that her roles have been achieved independent of her celeb mom.