Granger Smith's Wife Opens Up About Disturbing Messages She Received After Son's Tragic Death

Country star Granger Smith and his wife Amber suffered a tragic loss when their 3-year-old son, River, died in a drowning accident in 2019. He was found in the family swimming pool unresponsive and could not be saved after he was taken to the hospital. Granger later explained that River somehow managed to bypass the pool's locked gate without being seen by his parents and was in the water for about 2 minutes before they pulled him out, per TODAY. According to the Tennessean, the boy's death was investigated and ruled an accident.

Granger opened up about the tragedy during an interview on TODAY and said, "I was 20 feet away. He was outside of the locked gate with our other son. There wasn't music playing; there wasn't any kind of distractions," he continued, "It was just a quiet, 7 p.m. summer evening. It was so silent. There wasn't a splash; there wasn't any kind of call for help. I just saw him. I turned around, and I saw him."

The couple mourned their son and shared memories with him on social media after the tragic accident. Granger and Amber continued to keep the memory of their son alive through their work with nonprofits, and later started the River Kelly Fund, which has since raised over $400,000 for those in need. And while dealing with a tragic loss is never easy, some social media users have made this family's experience even more difficult.