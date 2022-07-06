Why Did Carlos Santana And His First Wife Really Split?

Carlos Santana has led an epic life — filled with Grammy awards, chart-topping singles, and platinum albums. Since his rise to superstardom in the early '70s, the acclaimed guitarist has become known for fusing together rock 'n roll, blues, and jazz to create a unique and versatile sound. He and his band (of the same name) have crooned listeners for years with hit songs like "Maria Maria" and "Smooth."

The music legend has also garnered attention for his romantic relationships. In 2010, Santana married Cindy Blackman, a jazz and rock drummer known for her work with Lenny Kravitz. In a case of opposites don't attract, Santana said of his wife, "Cindy is a match with everything that I am, from fire of passion to vulnerability," per People. Blackman shared similar sentiments, telling Berklee Online, "When Carlos came along, I really loved where he was at, in terms of the spiritual path he was on, and that was really key for me in terms of flowering a relationship."

Before marrying Blackman, there was another woman in the picture for Santana. In 1973, he married his first wife — author, business manager, and social justice activist Deborah Santana. During their 34-year marriage, the duo were business partners, teaming up for charitable causes including a nonprofit organization supporting underprivileged children. In fact, the two also had three kids together.

But why did the longtime couple ultimately split?