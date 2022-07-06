The Truth About Carlos Santana And Michelle Branch's Iconic Collaboration

Carlos Santana could play the violin at 5 and mastered the guitar at 8, while other kids were still struggling with the recorder. His mariachi father taught him music while growing up in Mexico. Santana admitted he'd only learned the violin to please his dad, but playing the guitar made his heart soar. "[It's like] flying saucers, seeing the first White Whale like Moby Dick and at the same time discovering the S.O., the spiritual orgasm," Santana told Guitar World. He said hearing the electric guitar for the first time was "an assault on the senses" and "gateway to [his] eternity."

He moved to San Francisco and started the Santana Blues Band in 1966. Per Traveller, Santana lived in Haight-Ashbury, he drew inspiration from the hippy utopia, with its psychedelics, free love, peace, art, and music. Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead, and Jimi Hendrix lived in the 'hood — as well as The Manson Family and Hell's Angels.

Santana's ever-developing and globally encompassing music has won him 10 Grammys, 3 Latin Grammys, and many other accolades. He's sold over 100 million records and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. In 2002, Santana released "The Game of Love," featuring 19-year-old Michelle Branch. She was born in 1983 and had been just a twinkle in her father's eye during the peak of Santana's career. So, how did the unlikely couple collide? The truth about Carlos Santana and Michelle Branch's iconic collaboration is deep, man, real deep.