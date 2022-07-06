Matchmaker Makes Bold Prediction About Chris Rock And Lake Bell As Dating Rumors Swirl - Exclusive

Susan Trombetti from Exclusive Matchmaking tells Nicki Swift that she's rooting for Chris Rock and Lake Bell as a couple. "As a celebrity matchmaker, I could totally see these two together," she says. She also adds that she's been "rooting for" Rock since seeing him open up about his cheating and divorce on his comedy tour. "Of course, it's fodder for his comedy, but the reality is that he processed it and took responsibility for the divorce," Trombetti says. "There is nothing better than someone addressing their fault in a relationship because they know not to make that mistake again and are better for it."

In his 2018 Netflix special "Tambourine," (via Entertainment Weekly), Rock owned up to his cheating and his fault in the divorce. "Some of these lessons you've just got to learn," he said. "Like, I brought this s**t on myself. Nobody told me to go ho up."

As for Bell, Trombetti definitely sees her as a match for Rock. "She's stunning," Trombetti says. "Don't forget the first thing when it comes to dating, it's the package that attracts." That's not to say that Bell is all beauty with nothing behind her. "There is so much more to her, too, with her career," adds Trombetti. Plus, "It seems she has had time to process her split from her husband as well."