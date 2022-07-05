The Chris Rock And Lake Bell Romance Rumors Are Only Getting Stronger
Chris Rock's name has been in the headlines for several different reasons over the years.
Of course, it was the Oscars slap heard 'round the world that has gotten him the most recent attention. While Will Smith reportedly still hasn't apologized to Rock for walking across the stage at the 2022 Oscars and slapping him across the face, the drama surrounding the news has died down for now. That said, there was also a lot of buzz in recent years about the truth surrounding Rock and his failed marriage, too. The comedian was married to Malaak Compton-Rock but the details about their break up were definitely messy. They pulled the plug on their marriage back in 2016, with Rock even admitting to being unfaithful to his wife. During his Netflix special "Chris Rock: Tamborine," he confessed (via Us Weekly), "It's my fault because I'm a f***ing assh*le. I didn't listen. I wasn't kind. I had an attitude."
Despite all of the drama surrounding Rock in his career, it seems like he's managed to cancel out the noise and move on in his life. In fact, there are new reports suggesting that Rock and actor and director Lake Bell might be getting very close these days.
The Chris Rock and Lake Bell dating rumors are heating up
It looks like Chris Rock really, truly does want to move on from the Oscars slap and everything else that has been going on in his life. According to Page Six, the comedian was spotted dining with Lake Bell in California on July 2. The duo spent the evening at hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Apparently, Rock and Bell looked like they were more than just friends as they were also holding hands together after their dinner date. If that weren't enough, TMZ also spotted the possibly new celebrity couple eating lunch at Coast Restaurant on July 4, which is not too far away from where they dined the previous night.
Clearly, Rock and Bell are making it no secret that they are certainly enjoying each other's company. Now, whether or not things get serious between them remains to be seen. However, Rock did tell Rolling Stone back in 2017 that marriage is something he would never consider again. When asked about it, he replied, "Not if it would cure AIDS."