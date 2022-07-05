The Chris Rock And Lake Bell Romance Rumors Are Only Getting Stronger

Chris Rock's name has been in the headlines for several different reasons over the years.

Of course, it was the Oscars slap heard 'round the world that has gotten him the most recent attention. While Will Smith reportedly still hasn't apologized to Rock for walking across the stage at the 2022 Oscars and slapping him across the face, the drama surrounding the news has died down for now. That said, there was also a lot of buzz in recent years about the truth surrounding Rock and his failed marriage, too. The comedian was married to Malaak Compton-Rock but the details about their break up were definitely messy. They pulled the plug on their marriage back in 2016, with Rock even admitting to being unfaithful to his wife. During his Netflix special "Chris Rock: Tamborine," he confessed (via Us Weekly), "It's my fault because I'm a f***ing assh*le. I didn't listen. I wasn't kind. I had an attitude."

Despite all of the drama surrounding Rock in his career, it seems like he's managed to cancel out the noise and move on in his life. In fact, there are new reports suggesting that Rock and actor and director Lake Bell might be getting very close these days.