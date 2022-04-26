Will Smith Reportedly Still Hasn't Apologized To Chris Rock And It's Not Sitting Well In Hollywood

Will Smith has publicly apologized to Chris Rock for slapping him across the face at the Oscars, per his Instagram page. However, the "I Am Legend" actor has allegedly not reached out to comedian Chris Rock with a personal apology. People reports that Smith has traveled to India for "spiritual purposes, to practice yoga and meditation." He arrived in Mumbai, where fans and paparazzi were waiting for him at the airport.

An inside source told Page Six that they're not impressed with Smith's stunt. "No amount of Namastes will make up for [slapping Rock]," the source told Page Six. The Page Six insider went on to say that Smith's trip to India "seems cynical and ridiculous, given that he hasn't apologized personally to the one person he assaulted in front of millions."

And while Rock is yet to get a call from Smith, WJZ-TV reports that the comedian did touch a little on the incident during his sold-out performance in Baltimore. He kicked off his set by saying, "I'm alright. I'm alright. Healed from the nicks and bruises ... for the most part."