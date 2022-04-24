Chris Rock's Mother Gives Her Unfiltered Thoughts About Will Smith In Oscars Aftermath

Just when you've thought that you've heard everyone give and share their opinions about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars, you might want to think again. It seems like the topic just won't go away as many critics on social media, along with those interested in water cooler gossip and even high-profile celebrities have weighed in about the matter.

Speaking about the slap, Denzel Washington said that "for whatever reason, the devil got ahold" of Smith, per The Wrap, while "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Tatyana Ali wrote on Twitter, "I don't know what caused that chaos & confusion, but I do know that Will has a big heart." Ali also made clear that despite having compassion for her former co-star, she wasn't alright with what happened, adding, "I love #WillSmith very much. @chrisrock didn't deserve to be hit. Period."

And while Chris' own brother Kenny Rock has made it clear that he has no time for Smith's apologies or excuses, it's his mother, Rose Rock, who is now offering her unfiltered thoughts about Smith in this Oscars aftermath. What she has to say is likely not all that surprising to anyone at all.