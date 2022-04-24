Chris Rock's Mother Gives Her Unfiltered Thoughts About Will Smith In Oscars Aftermath
Just when you've thought that you've heard everyone give and share their opinions about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars, you might want to think again. It seems like the topic just won't go away as many critics on social media, along with those interested in water cooler gossip and even high-profile celebrities have weighed in about the matter.
Speaking about the slap, Denzel Washington said that "for whatever reason, the devil got ahold" of Smith, per The Wrap, while "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Tatyana Ali wrote on Twitter, "I don't know what caused that chaos & confusion, but I do know that Will has a big heart." Ali also made clear that despite having compassion for her former co-star, she wasn't alright with what happened, adding, "I love #WillSmith very much. @chrisrock didn't deserve to be hit. Period."
And while Chris' own brother Kenny Rock has made it clear that he has no time for Smith's apologies or excuses, it's his mother, Rose Rock, who is now offering her unfiltered thoughts about Smith in this Oscars aftermath. What she has to say is likely not all that surprising to anyone at all.
Rose Rock gives her take on the slap
No mother on this planet wants to see their child in pain and Chris Rock's mother is no different. In an interview with South Carolina's WIS Channel 5, the comedian's mother Rose Rock said that if there was anyone who felt the pain of Will Smith slapping her son across the face in front of an audience of millions of people, it was her.
Rose said that when Smith made the decision to get out of his chair and walk across the stage to slap Smith, "He slapped all of us," adding, "he really slapped me." She also hinted that Smith did this just to appease his wife Jada Pinkett Smith after Chris made a joke at her expense. Rose continued, "You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye and you went and made her day because she was mulled over laughing when it happened."
Meanwhile, Chris has revealed that the only way he'll ever talk about the slap is if he gets a hefty paycheck for it. Well, judging by what his mother has to say about it, we have a feeling that Chris' take on the slap is probably worth millions, if not more.