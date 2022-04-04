Questlove Had The Perfect Quip About Will Smith Stealing His Oscar Moment

It's been over a week since the now-infamous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, and people still can't stop talking about it. The incident, which took place during the live broadcast, happened as Rock was on stage presenting one of the Oscar categories.

During Rock's bit, the comedian made a joke about actor Jada Pinkett Smith that seemingly did not sit well with Pinkett Smith or her husband. Rock quipped, "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it." Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, appeared visibly upset by the joke being made at her expense. In response, Smith stormed the stage and slapped Rock, leaving the comedian stunned.

At the time, Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary to first-time Oscar winner Questlove for his 2022 documentary "Summer of Soul." Nearly a week after the slap, the musician referenced the incident while on stage at the Grammys.