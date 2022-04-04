Questlove Had The Perfect Quip About Will Smith Stealing His Oscar Moment
It's been over a week since the now-infamous altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, and people still can't stop talking about it. The incident, which took place during the live broadcast, happened as Rock was on stage presenting one of the Oscar categories.
During Rock's bit, the comedian made a joke about actor Jada Pinkett Smith that seemingly did not sit well with Pinkett Smith or her husband. Rock quipped, "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it." Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, appeared visibly upset by the joke being made at her expense. In response, Smith stormed the stage and slapped Rock, leaving the comedian stunned.
At the time, Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary to first-time Oscar winner Questlove for his 2022 documentary "Summer of Soul." Nearly a week after the slap, the musician referenced the incident while on stage at the Grammys.
Questlove poked fun at Will Smith
Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's documentary, "Summer of Soul," was a leading contender at the 2022 Academy Awards. The film, which served as the directorial debut from Questlove, is about the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969. The documentary earned Questlove his first Oscar, but the moment was overshadowed by the altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock, which preceded Questlove's win.
The Roots musician seemingly has no hard feelings following the incident and even took a moment to poke fun at the controversy while presenting an award at the 64th annual Grammys ceremony. While presenting the award for song of the year to Silk Sonic, the Oscar winner joked, "I'm gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me." Before adding, "just playing," as the crowed laughed.
"Summer of Soul," would ultimately win the gilded gold gramophone for best music film, beating out productions from Billie Eilish, Bo Burnham, and David Byrne. And it appears Questlove is not harboring any hard feelings; the Philadelphia native took to Twitter days before the Grammy ceremony and asked fans to get over it. He tweeted, "can we FINNNNNNNNALY stop talking about it?"