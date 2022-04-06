Source Reveals Why Chris Rock May Never Forgive Will Smith

There's no doubt that #SlapGate is one of the most talked-about incidents of the year. When most people typically think of Oscars night, they think of old Hollywood glitz and glamour. However, the 2022 Oscar awards will forever be remembered for the incident between Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock. After Rock compared Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith to "G.I. Jane," Will stormed the stage and slapped him across the face. Celebrities in attendance looked on in surprise, and Nicole Kidman's shocked look proved to be the meme of the evening.

Since the slap heard round the world, Will has felt plenty of repercussions. While he did take home the Oscar for his performance in "King Richards" just moments after the incident, it took Will a full day to apologize to Rock. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," he wrote on Instagram. "I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." After they launched an investigation against the "Independence Day" star, Will also resigned from the Academy.

Initially, Rock remained tight-lipped, and during his first show back, he told fans that he would talk about the scandal when he was ready. A few nights later, Rock played a show in Jersey City, which is close to Will's hometown of Philadelphia, so he cracked a few jokes about that. However, Rock may never fully forgive Will.