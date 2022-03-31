What Are Chris Rock's Thoughts On Taking Legal Action Against Will Smith?

It seems the rest of the world has weighed in on the Will Smith and Chris Rock 2022 Oscars #SlapGate, and that includes legal experts.

It's not surprising why law professionals have voiced their thoughts, considering how Smith physically assaulted Rock in front of hundreds of people and millions of telecast viewers worldwide. He left virtually every member of the audience stunned after he stormed the stage and smacked Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Jody Armour, a law professor at the University of Southern California, was appalled that the actor hasn't being charged.

"How can what appears to be an obvious criminal act committed in the open publicly not result in any criminal consequences?" she told Billboard. "Do different standards apply to celebrities and noncelebrities? Apparently, we seem to all recognize that is the case. But what does that recognition say to us about the legitimacy and credibility of our criminal justice system?" Meanwhile, criminal defense lawyer Alisson Triessl said that it would be baffling if no one takes legal action against Smith. "I would be surprised if the city attorney does not seriously consider it because it was so public. Are they sending the wrong message if they don't prosecute him?" she said. But while these legal experts have offered their two cents, fans can't help but wonder: What's been running through Rock's mind?