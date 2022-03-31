What Are Chris Rock's Thoughts On Taking Legal Action Against Will Smith?
It seems the rest of the world has weighed in on the Will Smith and Chris Rock 2022 Oscars #SlapGate, and that includes legal experts.
It's not surprising why law professionals have voiced their thoughts, considering how Smith physically assaulted Rock in front of hundreds of people and millions of telecast viewers worldwide. He left virtually every member of the audience stunned after he stormed the stage and smacked Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Jody Armour, a law professor at the University of Southern California, was appalled that the actor hasn't being charged.
"How can what appears to be an obvious criminal act committed in the open publicly not result in any criminal consequences?" she told Billboard. "Do different standards apply to celebrities and noncelebrities? Apparently, we seem to all recognize that is the case. But what does that recognition say to us about the legitimacy and credibility of our criminal justice system?" Meanwhile, criminal defense lawyer Alisson Triessl said that it would be baffling if no one takes legal action against Smith. "I would be surprised if the city attorney does not seriously consider it because it was so public. Are they sending the wrong message if they don't prosecute him?" she said. But while these legal experts have offered their two cents, fans can't help but wonder: What's been running through Rock's mind?
Chris Rock has no plans to sue Will Smith
As if Chris Rock's refusal to file a police report against Will Smith wasn't already enough of an indication, people close to the comedian said that he has no intentions of filing a case against the actor. The possibility isn't even on his radar. One of his friends told Page Six that Rock is "isn't even thinking of suing" because "he's focused on his tour" that's now sold out, thanks to #SlapGate.
Meanwhile, the Academy has launched a formal review of what happened, and will soon reveal its plans moving forward. "The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show," they said in a statement, per USA Today. "We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."
What about Smith? He has been nothing but apologetic to the comedian. " I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he said via a post on Instagram one day after the Oscars. "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress."